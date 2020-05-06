Sharekhan offers free advisory to help investors during COVID-19

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Sharekhan, a fully owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas, on Wednesday said it has started free advisory service to help investors manage their money during coronavirus pandemic. The initiative -- SafeTodayStrongerTomorrow -- is meant to provide capital market essentials to everyone: new investors, seasoned investors, and traders, among others, retail broker Sharekhan said in a statement.

The package is available to anyone to download, Sharekhan customer or not and consists of special reports, FAQs, LIVE events, and educational sessions, among others. "Financial health in these times is an essential as well and we would like to help people in whatever way we can with their investments. Our entire network consisting of research, relationship managers and service teams have been trying to assist our customers navigate the current market situation.

"We realised that this is something that everyone can use at this time. It would benefit people at large if we made our research and other services available to anyone who needs it," said Jaideep Arora, CEO, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas..