Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors call on Total to expand net zero climate target

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:25 IST
Investors call on Total to expand net zero climate target

Investors representing around 1.35% of Total's share capital welcomed its new climate change targets on Wednesday, but will press on with a resolution requiring it to do more.

Total said on Tuesday it planned to reach net zero emissions from its operations and its energy products sold to customers in Europe by 2050 or sooner. Nevertheless, the group of 11 shareholders, led by French fund manager Meeschaert, will present a resolution at Total's annual general meeting on May 29 to strengthen its commitment to achieve the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

The investors said they wanted Total to expand its net zero emissions target on its energy products to customers globally, not just for Europe, and called for a detailed plan of action. Their resolution had already received some positive response, the shareholders said, and Total had clarified some of its objectives on reaching carbon neutrality.

"However, the climate challenge has no borders," the investors said in a statement. "This first step will therefore need to be reinforced by an action plan that meets concrete and exhaustive objectives, including the group's global greenhouse gas emissions, particularly outside Europe," it added.

Total's Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday that the company's management had a debate over the so-called global Scope 3 target, but decided it was premature. While several European states have announced policies and ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2050, it was not the case for the rest of the world, Pouyanne told analysts.

"They (rest of the world) may take more time," Pouyanne said, adding that Total will commit to a wider target when more regions enact the same policies and regulations as Europe. For now, Total plans to cut the average carbon intensity of its products sold to clients worldwide by around 60% by 2050. It had previously planned to reduce its global emissions by 15% by 2030, and by 40% by 2040.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Cong questions govt's strategy on lockdown, asks what after May 17

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19-induced lockdown will continue. Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states where the Congress is in po...

In Bengal, low rate of COVID-19 testing, high rate of death: MHA

The Centre on Wednesday said the COVID-19 response in West Bengal is characterised by a very low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with instances of lockdown violations. In a two-page letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva S...

Muslim leaders have complimented RSS relief work, thanked Bhagwat for his stand: Hosabale

Muslims are part and parcel of India and Sangh volunteers helped them during the lockdown without any discrimination, which was complimented by various Muslim community leaders, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020