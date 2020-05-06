Left Menu
With factories dark, GM profit slumps 88%; 2Q likely worse

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:26 IST
General Motors' first-quarter net income fell 88 percent, but it still managed to make USD 247 million despite the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. automakers suspended production in much of the world in late March. That cut revenue for the quarter by 6 percent to USD 32.7 billion, which was better than expected.

During the past two months, GM has canceled its quarterly dividend for the first time in six years, suspended share buybacks, and drew USD 16 billion from credit lines to prepare for the pandemic. The company also withdrew its financial guidance for the year.

The second quarter almost certainly will be worse than the first. GM has had little cash coming in ever since because automakers count revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories. The Detroit automaker made 17 cents per share even though its factories in North American have been closed since March.

Excluding one-time items, the automaker made 62 cents per share, much better than the per-share earnings of 40 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet GM expects to restart the majority of its factories in the U.S. and Canada on May 18. The company says it will take extensive safety measures to protect employees from the virus.

Its crosstown rivals, Ford and Fiat Chrysler are likely to reopen their plants on the same day.

