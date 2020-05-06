Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban on export of alcohol-based sanitiser to continue, says govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:50 IST
Ban on export of alcohol-based sanitiser to continue, says govt

The government on Wednesday said only alcohol-based sanitisers, which are effective against the new coronavirus, are prohibited from exports

However, the industry can now export non-alcohol based sanitisers. Amending the March 24 notification wherein exports of all kinds of sanitisers were prohibited, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: "Only alcohol based hand sanitizers... are prohibited for exports"

There was a shortage of hand sanitisers and face masks in the market amid the coronavirus outbreak as people resorted to panic buying. According to estimates, India had exported sanitisers worth about USD 485 million in 2018-19. It was about USD 419 billion during April-January 2019-20.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced the first 20 members of its independent oversight board that can overrule the companys own content moderation decisions. Here are some key facts about how the board will workWHAT WILL THE OVERSIGHT BOARD ...

India donates Bangladesh 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits

India on Wednesday donated 30,000 COVID-19 test kits to Bangladesh as part of its emergency medical assistance to the neighbouring country which has reported 11,719 coronavirus cases and 186 fatalities. This assistance which is covered unde...

Ravens GM won't rule out signing Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out giving out-of-work wide receiver Antonio Brown another second chance. Brown has worked out with Lamar Jackson and is cousins with current Ravens wide receiver Marquise Hollywoo...

U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen

The United States will provide 225 million in emergency aid to Yemen to support food programs, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, as aid groups there are forced to scale down operations due to Houthi interference and ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020