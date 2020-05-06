Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street drifts from losses to gains amid more dour data

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:55 IST
Wall Street drifts from losses to gains amid more dour data

Stocks are swinging up and down in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as depressing data on the economy continues to roll in. Technology stocks keep pushing higher, with Microsoft, Apple and other giants continuing their nearly unstoppable run even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. That helped offset losses elsewhere in the market, and the S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent, as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. Earlier, it had erased a gain of 0.8 per cent to swing to a loss of 0.4 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 23,886. The Nasdaq, which is full of tech stocks, was up 1.3 per cent. European and Asian markets were mixed. A report Wednesday morning said private U.S. employers cut an astonishing 20.2 million more jobs than they created last month. It sets a dour stage for Friday's more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government. Across the Atlantic, the European Union said Wednesday that it's bracing for a “recession of historic proportions this year” due to widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Financial stocks were the biggest weight on the U.S. stock market, with JPMorgan Chase down 1.4 per cent and Wells Fargo down 1.9 per cent. Banks have been some of the hardest-hit stocks this year on worries that all the job losses created by the recession will saddle them with mountains of bad loans..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced the first 20 members of its independent oversight board that can overrule the companys own content moderation decisions. Here are some key facts about how the board will workWHAT WILL THE OVERSIGHT BOARD ...

India donates Bangladesh 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits

India on Wednesday donated 30,000 COVID-19 test kits to Bangladesh as part of its emergency medical assistance to the neighbouring country which has reported 11,719 coronavirus cases and 186 fatalities. This assistance which is covered unde...

Ravens GM won't rule out signing Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out giving out-of-work wide receiver Antonio Brown another second chance. Brown has worked out with Lamar Jackson and is cousins with current Ravens wide receiver Marquise Hollywoo...

U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen

The United States will provide 225 million in emergency aid to Yemen to support food programs, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, as aid groups there are forced to scale down operations due to Houthi interference and ami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020