Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks rise as China trade data offsets gloomy earnings

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:04 IST
London stocks rise as China trade data offsets gloomy earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK stock markets inched higher on Thursday, with investors looking past dismal quarterly earnings reports and hoping for a faster recovery from a deep coronavirus-led recession following a surprise rise in China's exports.

The export-laden FTSE 100 climbed 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.8%, as China's exports rose in April for the first time this year with factories racing to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus shock. Miners, tracking a jump in commodity prices, were the top boost to the FTSE 100, while financials gained as a "desk top" stress test by the Bank of England showed top lenders can withstand the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All traders know that the pandemic and the lockdown have basically frozen the economy, but (sentiment will pick up) as long as they see some sign that things are improving," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets in London. "Europe and the United States are slightly easing their lockdowns and the hope is that in two months time, we might be in a position where China is."

Historic global stimulus and signs of a plateau in the outbreak powered the FTSE 100 in April, but the index has struggled to build on those gains this month as economic data foreshadows the biggest UK economic slump in 300 years. Latest surveys showed Britain's job market came to a dead stop in April, while another report said activity in the country's housing market had stalled during a nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has so far resisted easing the lockdown as the UK overtook Italy as the country with the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, is due to set out details of a plan to reopen the economy on Sunday. "The lifting of restrictions could take a while longer," said Edward Moya senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Johnson wants the economy to stabilize and lifting the lockdown will get the ball rolling, (but) the problem for him is that the UK is the hardest hit country in Europe and they are still not near their peak." In further signs of the business hit from the health crisis, aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce fell 4.3% after reports that it was considering cutting up to 8,000 jobs to weather the global aerospace sector slump.

Britain's biggest telecoms group BT tumbled 8.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as it suspended its dividend until 2021-22 and pulled its financial outlook. In a bright spot, insurer RSA jumped 5% after it estimated its exposure to the outbreak at just 25 million pounds ($31 million) and said most of its business interruption policies did not offer cover.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of England held off from launching further stimulus measures, as expected, but said it was ready to take action to counter the coronavirus hit to the economy.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Research studies on Ayurveda interventions and Ayush Sanjivani app launched

Health Minister Sh. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for AYUSH Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik jointly launched clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19 situation and Ayush Sanjivani applicati...

Africa disease control body rejects Tanzania assertion that coronavirus tests are faulty

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC on Thursday rejected an assertion by Tanzanias president that his nations coronavirus tests are faulty. On Sunday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the impor...

Jason Holder doesn't want to restrict himself to just Test cricket

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has said that he does not want to restrict himself to just the longest format of the game. The 28-year-old Holder has captained the Windies for the last five years in Test matches including the Wisden T...

British banks can withstand pandemic fallout on economy -BoE

Britains top banks and building societies are robust enough to keep lending if the economy were to shrink by 30 in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a stress test carried out by the Bank of England. The stress test was based on an econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020