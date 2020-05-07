Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflow in equity MF plunges 27 pc to Rs 81,600 cr in FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:51 IST
Inflow in equity MF plunges 27 pc to Rs 81,600 cr in FY20

Investors pumped Rs 81,600 crore in equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes in 2019-20, registering a decline of 27 per cent from Rs 1.12 lakh crore inflows in the preceding fiscal. However, this was the sixth successive year of net inflows in equity mutual funds, according to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The flows into equity funds in the last fiscal were lower than the flows in 2018-19 primarily due to the equity markets displaying volatility which made some investors take a break from making fresh equity investments. According to the data, net inflows into equity funds, which also include equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), were Rs 81,600 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 1,11,858 crore in 2018-19.

Net inflows in these funds were Rs 1,71,069 crore in 2017-18, Rs 70,367 crore in 2016-17, Rs 74,024 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 71,029 crore in 2014-15. However, they had witnessed a net outflow of Rs 9,269 crore in 2013-14.

Of the total inflow in the latest fiscal, investors poured Rs 11,485 crore in March, which was the highest level in the year. Also, they had invested Rs 10,730 crore in February, the highest level in 11 months. This comes even as the broader market witnessed extreme volatility amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst- manager research at Morningstar India, said extreme volatility in the stock markets on the back of the pandemic did not deter investors from investing into equity funds in February and March. The assets under management (AUM) of equity MFs dropped to Rs 6.03 lakh crore at the end of March 2020 as against Rs 7.73 lakh crore in March 2019.

However, SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) contribution to the industry surged to over Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 92,693 crore in 2018-19. The industry, on an average, added 9.95 lakh SIP accounts each month during the last financial year, with an average ticket size of Rs 2,750.

Mutual funds are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a number of investors. The funds are invested in stocks, bonds and money market instruments, among others..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASS

Moscows mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency repor...

31 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

As many as 31 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus here, said Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP East Indore. While 31 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 22 of them are admitted at hospitals. Eight were disc...

Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant

Internet supplier Virgin Media and mobile phone carrier O2 plan to merge and create a big new telecommunications provider in the UK, the brands parent companies announced Thursday. Virgin Medias owner, Anglo-Dutch-American firm Liberty Glob...

'New AI app helps track food stocks during COVID-19 outbreak'

A novel artificial intelligence AI based food monitoring smartphone app can help households keep better track of their fridge and cupboard food stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic, say, scientists, including those from India. The outbreak h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020