Left Menu
Development News Edition

InterContinental Hotels sees sales collapse

PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:36 IST
InterContinental Hotels sees sales collapse

InterContinental Hotels Group expects sales to have plunged by a record 80 per cent in April as the coronavirus outbreak shuts its chains, including Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn. IHG, the world's largest hotel operator by number of rooms, added that global revenue per available room -- a key industry measure -- tanked 55 percent in March, when the world implemented mass lockdowns to contain the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

RevPAR slumped 25 percent over the first quarter from a year earlier, it added in a results statement. "COVID-19 represents the most significant challenge both IHG and our industry have ever faced," said chief executive Keith Barr.

With around 15 percent of its hotels currently shut, including InterContinental sites, London-listed IHG has offered facilities to frontline health workers and the homeless. "I would like to sincerely thank everyone at IHG... for the way they have responded to this challenge," Barr added in Thursday's release.

"This includes protecting the health and safety of guests and colleagues... and repurposing hotels to provide essential activities including accommodation to frontline workers, military personnel and vulnerable members of society." The group franchises, leases, manages or owns about 5,900 hotels, which together comprise almost 882,000 rooms in more than 100 countries. But owing to the pandemic, around 1,000 hotels or 15 percent of its estate, were shut at the end of April.

The least affected area was China, where only ten hotels remained closed, as the country gets back to work after being the first country into lockdown. "Following a solid performance in the first two months of 2020, occupancy levels dropped to historic lows in March and April, as social distancing measures and travel restrictions came into effect around the world," Barr said Thursday.

"We anticipate continued disruption to travel in the months ahead, and forward visibility on the timing and shape of improvements in demand remains very limited. "We are though still seeing hotel openings including the Regent Shanghai Pudong later this month, and great signings such as the InterContinental in Rome," he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

African nations are facing a surge of COVID-19 cases with less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator per 100,000 people, a Reuters survey has found.Even in a best-case scenario, the continent could need at least 10 times the number...

Horseracing-Racing to make tentative return in Germany

Horse racing resumes in Germany on Thursday two months after a ban due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a limited number of races in front of empty stands in Hanover and strict health conditions, Germanys racing organization said. The hand...

Departments urged to speedily process SMMEs invoices

As COVID-19 continues to put the business under immense pressure, putting jobs on the line, the Public Service Commission PSC has encouraged departments to engage suppliers to resolve outstanding payments and speedily process Small Medium M...

US to grant Iraq gas waiver in show of support for new PM

The US plans to grant Iraq a 120-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to import Iranian gas and electricity to meet its power needs, the State Department said, hours after a new prime minister was sworn in early Thursday. The exemption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020