Delhi, Mumbai, 6 other cities hold key to fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:31 IST
New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad are among the cities that hold the key to India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic as these cities account for the majority of COVID-19 cases, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday

"Cities which hold the key to India's fight against COVID-19: Mumbai accounting for 20 per cent, Delhi ~11%, Ahmedabad is around 9%, Pune around 4%, Chennai~ 4%, Indore around 3%, Thane also close to 3% & Jaipur around 2.5%. Testing, contact-tracing, & community surveillance critical," Kant said in a tweet

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 1,783 while the number of cases climbed to 52,952 on Thursday, registering an increase of 89 deaths and 3,561 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

