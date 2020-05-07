Bhanu Srivastav from Canara Bank Ties-up With NGOs to Donate Royalty Proceeds From his Novel 'Hacker'

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:53 IST
BENGALURU, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhanu Srivastav, the author of 'Hacker 404 Happiness not found' from Canara Bank, has partnered with Childline India and Akshaya Patra Foundation to donate all the Royalty proceeds from his debut novel in equal ratio to both the organizations. The funds donated, will be utilized for countering malnutrition and supporting the right to education of socio-economically disadvantaged children. This book is a work of fiction, narrating the story of a hacker with several ups and downs in his life's journey & how he turned himself from the world's biggest loser to most successful business tycoon. Several students from IIT Chennai, IIT Patna, IIM Bangalore, MNNIT Allahabad, and NIT Hamirpur also joined the cause as the beta readers for this book. A powerful storyline with a noble cause to uplift the living standard of socio-economically disadvantaged children makes Hacker 404 Happiness not found a unique experience for the readers. Childline 1098 is a service of Ministry of Women and Child Development. Childline India Foundation is a non-government organisation (NGO) in India that operates a telephone helpline called Childline, for children in distress. It was India's first 24-hour, toll-free, phone outreach service for children. Whereas Akshaya Patra Foundation a non-profit organisation in India that runs school lunch programme across India. The organisation was established in 2000. It aims to counter classroom hunger and aid in the education of children. It feeds more than 18,00,907 children every day across India.

Bhanu started working as a google guide since from his college and till now he has made more than five thousand edits in Google Maps. He holds the position of level 7 Google Guide & just three positions away to achieve the highest level. Bhanu completed his Engineering and joined Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank)in 2014. After that, he completed all the courses by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance one by one. He holds more than fifty certifications from various Companies & Institutions in the field of Information Technology & Finance. Not only this, but he also completed two PGDs & one Masters while working with his Bank. In 2018 he developed Bankerpedia for sharing notes, updates, and other news among bankers which worked on a self-running algorithm. The portal was built on 'It's free & will always be' concept for the bankers. In this COVID-19 emergency situation, bankers like Bhanu are working as a financial warrior for the nation. Irrespective of reduced staff strength and an increased workload with equally increased chances of getting infected with this deadly virus, they are proving themselves to fight this war-like situation in the best possible manner. Whether as an individual level or an organization, the bank employees are always ready to face any critical issue in the interest of the nation, right from their placement, away from home or children. Bankers have always in the past stood like a rock and supported the Government projects and made the Government schemes successful in its drive. They deserve the right to be praised with doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, government staff, and every single person engaged in providing other essential services. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165226/Bhanu_Srivastav_Hacker.jpg PWR PWR

