Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt starts compiling achievements in one yr to mark 1st anniversary of Modi 2.0

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:04 IST
Govt starts compiling achievements in one yr to mark 1st anniversary of Modi 2.0

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is completing one year in the office later this month, the Centre has started an exercise to compile achievements of various ministries and departments in the first year of the Modi 2.0. The cabinet secretariat last month asked all ministries and departments to list their important activities and achievements during the past one year and most of them have submitted their responses, sources said.

The government is not likely to have public events on the occasion of the first anniversary given the current situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, according to sources. However, they said the government may choose to highlight some of the key achievements through social media platforms, print and television advertisements.

The Modi government started its second innings on May 30, 2019. Achievements are being compiled so that it will give an idea as to what were the milestones that ministries had set and how far they have reached, sources said, adding that it would be like an annual exam for various ministries.

As the government assumed charge for the second time last year, it asked all the ministries to prepare a five-year roadmap keeping into consideration their contribution in achieving USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Soon after assuming charge, the prime minister while addressing the governing council of the NITI Aayog in June 2019 emphasised on the government's goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2024-25.

It is challenging but achievable, Modi had said while addressing the meeting, which was attended by most of the chief ministers. "Our economy was at approximately USD 1.85 trillion when we formed the government in 2014. Within five years it has reached USD 2.7 trillion. Hence, it is well within our capacity to reach the USD 5 trillion in the next few years," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while presenting the Budget in July 2019.

Modi had also stressed upon the need for structural reforms in agriculture to boost private investment, strengthen logistics and to provide ample market support to farmers. Various reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing the agriculture sector of various restrictions with appropriate backing of the statute were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister on last Sunday.

Discussions also emanated on the possibilities of uniform statutory framework in the country to facilitate new ways for farming which will infuse capital and technology in the agrarian economy. The Prime Minister also held a meeting to discuss strategies as well as structural reforms in the financial sector to spur growth and welfare in the current context. At a meeting with the finance minister and officials on Sunday, Modi discussed strategies and interventions to support MSMEs and farmers, enhance liquidity and strengthen credit flows. He also discussed ways and means to ensure financial stability in the wake of COVID-19 and measures taken to enable businesses to recover quickly from the impacts.

Different milestones were set for achieving the goal and the first anniversary would be an opportunity for the government to review their strategy in view of the outbreak of the pandemic, sources said. Going forward more attention would be required towards healthcare and prepare the country better to meet such kind of challenges in the future, sources added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU court adviser rejects challenge to UK aid for nuclear plant

The European Unions top court should reject an attempt by Austria to block British state support for a nuclear power plant in southwest England, a court adviser said on Thursday.Advocate General Gerard Hogan, of the EU Court of Justice, sai...

Poland to test 1,000 miners a day as coronavirus grips coal region

Poland plans to test 1,000 miners a day at drive-through sites to check whether they have been infected with the coronavirus as data show a rapid growth in new cases in the coal region. Poland has reported 14,898 infections, including 737 d...

Difficult choices for Indians in Gulf as repatriation process begins

Tejas Jodi Lal from Kerala has been given priority over others to take the first flight back home as he has lost his job in the United Arab Emirates. The company, which he was working within Abu Dhabi, closed down and he was sent on unpaid ...

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the countrys first officially authorized drug for the coronavirus disease. Japan reached the decision just three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020