Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these migrants left for different destinations from various cities and towns in Gujarat, the official said.

"As many as 80,408 migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha were ferried back to their native places in 67 special trains from May 2 till Wednesday night," Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Ashwani Kumar, said. He added that each train transports around 1,200 passengers.

"On Thursday, another 34 trains would leave Gujarat for UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. We will be shifting around 1.20 lakh migrants by Thursday night," Kumar added. Twenty of these trains are for UP, five for Odisha, four for Bihar, two trains each for Jharkhand and MP, and one for Chhattisgarh.

These trains would leave from major stations like Ahmedabad, Surat, Bharuch, Mehsana, Nadiad, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Palanpur, he said. "We are also helping stranded Gujarat residents in coming back home from other states. Till now, as many as 29,540 stranded students, businessmen and other travellers have returned from other states," Kumar said.