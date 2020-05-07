Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPal's outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. The payments processor rose 11.8%, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after it forecast a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online.

Its shares helped the technology index rise 1.4% while larger peer Visa Inc gained 2.7%, the biggest support for the Dow Jones Industrials. Energy stocks rose 2.6%, the most among 11 major sectors on optimism around future oil demand after China's overseas shipments in April rose for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales.

"With expectations just set so low, any positive news is really being welcomed, and the continuing negative news, to some extent, is being pushed to the side," said Rick Meckler a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. U.S. stock indexes have rebounded sharply from a coronavirus-fueled selloff in March, powered by monetary and fiscal stimulus and, more recently, hard-hit states reopening businesses following sweeping lockdowns.

Wall Street's fear gauge fell back near levels it was trading at in early March, before volatility leapt to 12-year highs due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. However, the S&P 500 still about 15% below its Feb. record high. Latest data showed 3.17 million Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, but the number marked the fifth straight weekly decrease in applications and raised hopes the worst of the outbreak's impact on the labor market was over.

The Labor Department's more comprehensive nonfarm payroll report is due on Friday. "We're looking into the exit from lockdown, so now's probably not the day that markets should be worrying too much about the economic data, they're looking forward to the recovery," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at London-based firm Brooks Macdonald.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 283.17 points, or 1.20%, at 23,947.81, the S&P 500 was up 34.99 points, or 1.23%, at 2,883.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 98.48 points, or 1.11%, at 8,952.87. Lyft Inc surged 20.1% as the ride-hailing company posted higher-than-expected revenue and vowed to further cut costs to become profitable. Rival Uber Technologies, which is expected to report results after markets close, gained 8.8%.

Weapons maker Raytheon Technologies Corp jumped 0.9% to lead gains among Dow components, as Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien said he expected positive free cash flow in 2020, primarily driven by its defense business. About 350 of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far and first-quarter earnings are expected to have fallen 12.4%, with analysts expecting an earnings recession by the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 4-to-1 on the NYSE and 2-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and three new lows.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Male to evacuate about 750 Indians

The Indian Navy said its ship INS Jalashwa reached Male on Thursday morning to evacuate around 750 Indians stranded in Maldives amid the coronavirus pandemic. This ship is part of Operation Samudra Setu launched by the Indian Navy to bring ...

Vizag gas leak: Chilling scenes bring back memories of Bhopal tragedy

He initially mistook it for a leak from cooking gas cylinder in his house, but only when G Vinay stepped out did he realise the pungent smell was of the killer vapour from a nearby chemical plant that snuffed out 11 lives and hit nearly 1,0...

Suspect claims Norway mosque attack was 'emergency justice'

A Norwegian man suspected of killing his ethnic Chinese stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque and opening fire said Thursday on the first day of his trial that it was an act of emergency justice and that he regretted not having caused...

Facebook-funded Unacademy data hacked, claims cybersecurity firm

Facebook-funded education technology firm Unacademys data comprising over 20 million accounts has been hacked by cybercriminals and put up for sale in the dark web, according to cybersecurity firm Cyble. The hackers have claimed that they h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020