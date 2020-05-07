Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia sees more illegal forex services during coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:42 IST
Russia sees more illegal forex services during coronavirus crisis

Illegal currency brokerages have stepped up activity in Russia during coronavirus lockdowns trying to exploit market uncertainty to swindle people, the central bank warned on Thursday. Stuck at home and seeking ways to earn money online, more Russians have been turning to foreign exchange trading, with local brokerages reporting a sharp rise in trading volumes.

But the central bank, which acts as a watchdog for the banking sector and financial markets, said "financial fraudsters", including foreign-registered companies offering illegal services, were taking advantage of that to con people. "Almost all consumers entrusting their funds to such forex dealers ultimately lose their money," it said in a report, without saying how many such outfits it had identified.

Russia has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, 177,160, and has recorded 1,625 deaths. In the first quarter of 2020, the central bank found 369 companies illegally offering financial market services, including 37 pyramid schemes and 53 illegal forex dealers.

It said that was an increase, without giving details.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP starts to restore flights to London, Paris

Portugals flag carrier TAP resumed some of its international operations on Thursday with a flight to London as lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus are slowly being lifted in the tourism-dependent country.A flig...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi outlines next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response bill Democrats will seek, with possible votes as soon as next week.Pelosi said the bills major components wi...

Online Nations Chess: Anand wins but Russia hold India 2-2

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand registered his first win but India were held to a 2-2 draw by Russia in the ongoing Online Nations Cup on Thursday. The seasoned Anand beat Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves in a fifth ro...

Entrepreneurs express helplessness in paying salaries to employees, say factories shut since March

As the nation entered into 44th day of coronavirus-induced lockdown, entrepreneurs have expressed helplessness in paying salaries to their employees stating that the factories have been shut since March. Speaking to ANI, Vipin Malhan, presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020