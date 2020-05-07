COVID-19: IOC's Mathura Refinery organises health testing camp for contract workers

Indian Oil Corp's Mathura Refinery has organised a health testing camp for its contract workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. The refinery has maintained uninterrupted production of petroleum products while enforcing strict social distancing norms and hygiene standards, the official added. "For ensuring sound health to counter COVID-19, besides some other activities in progress, a health testing camp was organised at Gate Number 9 of the refinery for contractual labourers," Arvind Kumar, executive director and head of Mathura Refinery, said

He said the refinery is concerned about the health of all its employees, including officers and contract workers. The doctors at the refinery conducted thorough checking of over 1,000 contract workers during the five-day camp. Workers have been asked to follow coronavirus guidelines like frequent hand-washing with soap, use of face masks and social distancing. Kumar further said there is no compromise in uninterrupted production of petroleum products. The focus now is on increasing LPG production, since owing to the lockdown its consumption has increased considerably. Kumar said not only are all the units of the refinery operational, it also has sufficient stock of BS-VI fuel, since Mathura Refinery has the distinction of producing the fuel ahead of other refineries of IOC. He said the refinery has also conducted extensive sanitisation of adjoining villages, including Dhana Teja, Chaganpura and Dhana Samsabaad. It has distributed triple-layer face masks, prepared by housewives of the refinery township, as well as ration to the needy. The sanitiser prepared by Mathura Refinery, as per WHO standards, has gained popularity owing to its quality, he said. The sanitiser has been distributed to workers, villagers living in the vicinity as well as district administration and police personnel, Kumar said.