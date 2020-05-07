Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IOC's Mathura Refinery organises health testing camp for contract workers

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:24 IST
COVID-19: IOC's Mathura Refinery organises health testing camp for contract workers

Indian Oil Corp's Mathura Refinery has organised a health testing camp for its contract workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. The refinery has maintained uninterrupted production of petroleum products while enforcing strict social distancing norms and hygiene standards, the official added. "For ensuring sound health to counter COVID-19, besides some other activities in progress, a health testing camp was organised at Gate Number 9 of the refinery for contractual labourers," Arvind Kumar, executive director and head of Mathura Refinery, said

He said the refinery is concerned about the health of all its employees, including officers and contract workers. The doctors at the refinery conducted thorough checking of over 1,000 contract workers during the five-day camp. Workers have been asked to follow coronavirus guidelines like frequent hand-washing with soap, use of face masks and social distancing. Kumar further said there is no compromise in uninterrupted production of petroleum products. The focus now is on increasing LPG production, since owing to the lockdown its consumption has increased considerably. Kumar said not only are all the units of the refinery operational, it also has sufficient stock of BS-VI fuel, since Mathura Refinery has the distinction of producing the fuel ahead of other refineries of IOC. He said the refinery has also conducted extensive sanitisation of adjoining villages, including Dhana Teja, Chaganpura and Dhana Samsabaad. It has distributed triple-layer face masks, prepared by housewives of the refinery township, as well as ration to the needy. The sanitiser prepared by Mathura Refinery, as per WHO standards, has gained popularity owing to its quality, he said. The sanitiser has been distributed to workers, villagers living in the vicinity as well as district administration and police personnel, Kumar said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Navy suffering from 'failure in leadership,' says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a failure in leadership in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trumps nominee to lead the service said on Thursday. The...

Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax VAT on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel...

Vizag chemical plant gas leak incident needs to be fully investigated: UN chief

The gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, that killed at least 11 people and impacted about 1,000, needs to be fully investigated by local authorities, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday...

UK economy forecast to shrink by most since 1706

The Bank of England warned Thursday that the British economy could suffer its deepest annual contraction since the Spanish War of Succession a little over three centuries ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, before roaring back next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020