Govt should create database of woman farmers, help in setting up woman FPOs: FLO

The government should create a proper database of woman farmers in the country and also help in establishing woman farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) to boost their income, according to FICCI Ladies Organisation. A report of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Women Participation in Indian Agriculture was released by Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala.

FLO has analysed the role of women in agriculture and provided solutions on how women in agriculture can get their due share and be recognised. "The government is already giving special subsidies to women farmers and looks forward to supporting any viable project for the economic empowerment of women in agriculture," Rupala was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the FLO. The government is open for an all-women FPO, he added.

FLO President Harjinder Kaur Talwar said the association is focusing on economic empowerment of women. In its report, FLO has made various recommendations. This includes creating a proper database of women in agriculture sector; improving female landholding patterns; putting an end to forcible land relinquishment (Haq-Daan) by women; and support the formation of female FPOs.