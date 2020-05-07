Left Menu
Development News Edition

Television viewership falls in week ended May 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:11 IST
Television viewership falls in week ended May 1

Television viewership declined during the week ended May 1 but was up 29 per cent compared to pre-lockdown days, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said on Thursday. The total television viewership declined by 1 per cent to 1.14 trillion viewing minutes as against the previous reporting week.

However, it was an increase of 29 per cent compared to week ended March 20. The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, resulted in increased television watching in India across genres as people were forced to be indoors. News and movie genres grew the most, but the launch of Hindu mythology-based content like Ramayan also pushed the viewership of the general entertainment channels which were struggling for fresh content since there is no new productions.

For the reporting week ended May 1, viewership in both the prime time as well as the non-prime time fell as compared to the preceding week, BARC said, adding that watching was largely on account of news and movies channels. In an interesting data point, the body said that since the onset of the lockdown, news channels witnessed 13 per cent new watchers who had not cared to watch the channels for the first six weeks of the year at all.

Even though the viewership has been high, the advertising time continued to show disappointing trends but there was an increase in the number of brands who are advertising. In the weekly series of data shared by marketing research firm AC Nielsen based on smartphone usage of 1 lakh Indians using the Android operating system, it showed a drastic increase across the country with people in the age group of 15-45 spending nearly four hours on their phones. It is also the highest amount of screen time recorded since the lockdown began.

The lockdown has been imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil president, economy minister warn of collapse, food shortages

Brazils president and economy minister warned on Thursday that Latin Americas largest economy is on the verge of collapse, underlining the governments controversial view that the fallout from social distancing measures could be worse than t...

Team Nigma win sixth-place tiebreaker in Pushka League

Team Nigma toppled OG.Seed in a best-of-one tiebreaker on Thursday to clinch sixth place in the European group of the WePlay Pushka League. Team Nigma emerged victorious in over 42 minutes to pick up 5,000 and a seed in the Season 2 Divisio...

False negative: officials say Russian virus tests often give wrong result

Tests used throughout Russia to determine if someone has the novel coronavirus or not often give the wrong result, Moscow officials said on Thursday, in a statement further calling into question the veracity of official statistics. The blun...

Israel president tasks Netanyahu with forming govt

Israels president on Thursday tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a new government after Parliament passed legislations approving details of a power-sharing deal between the premiers Likud and centrist rival Benny Gantzs B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020