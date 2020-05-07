Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:35 IST
Over 800 industrial units, 132 construction projects get nod to resume work in Noida, Gr Noida

Over 800 industrial units and 132 construction projects across Noida and Greater Noida have been granted permission to resume work while adhering to guidelines of the coronavirus-induced lockdown so far, officials said on Thursday. The district administration also allowed 611 industrial units of readymade garment exporters to resume work with certain restrictions, according to an order.

The development is in compliance with an Uttar Pradesh government's order that allowed reopening of industries and resumption of construction work at real estate projects. The Noida Authority has received over 2,100 applications from industrial units till Thursday seeking nod to resume work.

"Around 620 eligible industry units have been allowed permissions to operate with around 32,500 staff/labour while around 1,500 ineligible applications have been rejected so far,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said. “Prmission has also been granted to 17 group housing builder projects with 3,100 labour, 34 other industry or commercial construction with 2,200 labour and 30 Noida Authority projects with around 650 labour,” Maheshwari said.

The Greater Noida Authority said it received 668 applications from industrial units till 5 pm of Thursday and 195 of them got the nod to reopen. “Of these, 189 had applied via the portal and six through email and they have been allowed permission to resume work while the rest which did not meet the requirements vis a vis the guidelines issued by the state government were rejected permission,” it said in a statement.

“Also, 55 real estate projects had applied for permission to resume construction work and 51 of them have been given the nod to restart work at their sites. Others were found ineligible and has denied permission,” it added. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration also allowed 611 units of readymade garment exporters to resume work while adhering to the general guidelines of lockdown applicable to them, an official statement said. The workers engaged in these readymade garment units should undergo RT-PCR test for coronavirus so that it could be ensured they are not infected with the novel virus, and the industries should also ensure that they do not come from any containment zone, the statement said. “Failure to adhere to the guidelines or if the readymade garment unit falls in a containment zone, then the permission would automatically nullify,” the order stated.

