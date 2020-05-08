Left Menu
Eight workers injured in boiler explosion at NLC India plant

PTI | Neyveli | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:27 IST
Eight workers injured in boiler explosion at NLC India plant

A boiler explosion at an NLC India thermal power plant here injured eight workers who have been hospitalised, the company said. The fire broke out at the TS II Power plant at Neyveli, resulting in burn injuries to two regular employees and six contract workers, NLC India Ltd said in a statement.

The boiler is 84-meter high and when the accident occurred, the workers and technicians were at a height of about 32 meters, an NLC India official said. The fire has been brought under control by the fire wing of CISF Unit of NLCIL, the company said.

"The company has constituted a six-member committee headed by a General Manager to enquire into the incident and give its findings at the earliest for taking further necessary action," the company said. NLC India Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar told PTI that the injured persons were immediately shifted to Kaveri Hospital in Trichy where they are undergoing treatment.

A team of executives of the company has been sent along the injured to help them and coordinate their treatment, he said. Arising out of the incident, two other generating units of 210 MW capacity each have also been shut down and these units will be restored for power generation only after all safety aspects have been taken care of which is expected to be completed shortly.

Simultaneously, the company is ensuring that the injured workmen are given the best possible treatment with necessary support extended to their families by NLCIL, NLC India said..

