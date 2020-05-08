Left Menu
LG Chem plant in India starts leaking toxic gas again, prompting evacuation

Reuters | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 01:26 IST
Toxic gas began leaking again from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India's Visakhapatnam early on Friday, an official said, triggering a wider evacuation after at least 11 people were killed following a leak from the site in the wee hours of Thursday. "The situation is tense," district fire officer N. Surendra Anand told Reuters, adding people in a 5-kilometer radius of the factory were being moved out.

Hours earlier, authorities had said that the situation was under control at the plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, where a leak early on Thursday sickened hundreds of people. The factory is operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker LG Chem Ltd.

