Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Chem plant in India starts leaking toxic gas again, prompting wider evacuation

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 02:38 IST
LG Chem plant in India starts leaking toxic gas again, prompting wider evacuation

Toxic gas began leaking again from a LG Chem plant in southern India's Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, an official said, triggering a wider evacuation after at least 11 people were killed following a leak at the site less than 24 hours earlier. "The situation is tense," N. Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, where the factory is located, told Reuters, adding that people in a 5 kilometer (3.1 miles)radius of the factory were being moved out.

However, Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, downplayed concerns surrounding vapour emanating from the plant, saying the gas coming out had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided. "The evacuation being carried out is a part of safety precautions we are taking," she told Reuters.

Around midnight, police started urging people to move out of their houses and into waiting buses, said local resident Sheikh Salim, who lives about 2.5 kms from the plant. Hours earlier, an LG Chem spokesman in Seoul and federal authorities in New Delhi had said the leak had been contained after hundreds of people were sickened by a toxic gas early on Thursday.

A 3-km radius had been evacuated on Thursday, S.N. Pradhan, director general of the National Disaster Response Force, told reporters in New Delhi. The factory, operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker LG Chem Ltd, was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long lockdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials and the company said.

The plant makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products. Gas from styrene, a principal raw material at the plant, leaked during the early hours of the morning, authorities said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a televised address on Thursday that the gas leak occurred because raw material was stored for a long period of time.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea says recent S.Korean military drills are grave provocation that demands a reaction -KCNA

North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills, while leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to Chinas Xi Jinping to congratulate him on that countrys success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported ...

U.S. wants to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn, who admitted lying to FBI

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn following mounting pressure from the Republican president and his political allies ...

Civilian injured as Pak Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

A civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the I...

Motor racing-W Series launches all-female Esports League

The all-female W Series is launching an Esports League for women drivers only in the absence of any on-track action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With its second season on hold and no start date set, organisers hope to maintain the series p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020