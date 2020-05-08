Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Anveshi Jain Official App' top trending on iOS app store

Content consumption has gone through the roof during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Young people staying indoor are looking for new types of entertainment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 08:52 IST
'Anveshi Jain Official App' top trending on iOS app store
Anveshi Jain Official App. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Content consumption has gone through the roof during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Young people staying indoor are looking for new types of entertainment. In such a situation when people are exploring newer alternatives on the internet for their recreation, Anveshi Jain has emerged as a blessing in disguise, helping people fight the lockdown-induced boredom.

Since day one of the nationwide lockdown, Anveshi goes live every day to interact with her fans on the 'Anveshi Jain Official App'. During the daily live sessions, followers can send stickers and request the actress for dating tips. In addition, the top ten fans get a golden opportunity to play games, including 'Truth and Dare' and 'Pick a Chit'.

Anveshi Jain official app is top trending on the iOS (Apple) app store. iOS app store top trending list

* Zee5 * uts

* Candy Crush * Irctc app for iphone

* Speed test * Tennis clash

* Anveshi Jain app * Rajcop citizen app

Thanks to her huge fan following, Anveshi Jain app is currently at 27th position in top 100 apps under the 'Entertainment Category' in the Indian market for iOS, leaving behind other rival applications like TVF play, Eros Now, Vodafone Play and Viu (APP ANNIE iOS top app charts - 6/6/2020) Apart from live streaming, the app's other notable features are:

* HD Quality Content * Never seen before photos and videos

* Direct Line: Ability to send direct messages to Anveshi, one to one * One-stop location for all of the actress' social media posts

* Exclusives shows such as Gandi Baatein * Gifting: Send a rose, or a flying kiss during her live session

Also, users can earn and unlock different interesting features. The app, which has been developed by Armsprime Media in India itself, uses cutting-edge customer profile analytics and AI-based algos to maintain freshness of content for returning users.

Using fan demand clustering, the app now has a new feature - Anveshi's 'Wardrobe' - where fans can buy from her personal belongings. Notably, the app is a mind-blowing way to know more about the personal as well as professional life of the actress. Reportedly, the charming actress will make her debut soon on the big screen in the Telugu film industry even as such exclusive apps are bringing celebrities closer to millions of their fans.

Her fanbase has expanded beyond the metros to tier 2 & tier 3 cities in India too. The 'Anveshi Jain Official App' also has a significant fan base outside the country. Her fans are able to connect with her directly every day, whatever part of the world they are in. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent lawyer, Trump donor representing Biden accuser

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is being represented by a prominent lawyer and political donor to President Donald Trumps 2016 Republican campaign. Attorney Douglas Wigdor told ...

WRAPUP 1-Great Depression-like U.S. job losses, unemployment rate expected in April

The U.S. economy likely lost a staggering 22 million jobs in April, in what would be the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest ...

Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate USD 10 million to virus relief

The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a USD 10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club. Turner Sports announced mo...

Japan businesses re-open as govt eyes end to emergency measures in some regions

As Japan prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions in some parts of the country, a growing number of the countrys businesses were planning to resume operations after month-long shutdowns have brought economic activity to a grinding halt.Eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020