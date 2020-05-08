Rico Auto Industries resumes operations at several plants across country

Rico Auto Industries resumes operations at several plants across countryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:52 IST
Rico Auto Industries on Friday said it has resumed operations at several plants across the country following relaxation of guidelines by the government in the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown
The auto components maker said its plants at Dharuhera, Bawal, Pathredi, Gurugram, Haridwar and Halol have resumed operations between April 27 and May 8. However, the Chennai plant is yet to reopen although the company has received permission to restart functions, the company said in a regulatory filing. Operation will be started in remaining facilities shortly after complying with the due regulations, it added.
