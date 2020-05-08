Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISHRAE launches air conditioning and ventilation guidelines to optimize residential, commercial and hospital buildings for COVID-19 prevention

A guidance document for operation of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in the residences, commercial buildings and hospitals was issued by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:10 IST
ISHRAE launches air conditioning and ventilation guidelines to optimize residential, commercial and hospital buildings for COVID-19 prevention
ISHRAE. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): A guidance document for operation of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in the residences, commercial buildings and hospitals was issued by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE). The guidance covers standalone and central air-conditioning systems. The concerns related to temperature humidity, ventilation and filtration are clearly addressed in the ISHRAE COVID-19 guidance document.

ISHRAE's COVID-19 guidance document refers to studies conducted at various RH levels showing that using viral culture methods, low temperatures (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) were optimal for airborne influenza survival with virus survival decreasing progressively at moderate temperature (20.5 to 24 degrees Celsius) and further decreases at higher (greater than 30 degrees Celsius) temperatures. ISHRAE recommends safe operation of air conditioning and cooling systems with indoor air temperature and humidity set between 24 degrees C - 30 degrees C and 40 per cent to 70 per cent respectively. Dry climates can set temperature closer to 30 degrees Celsius and operate fans to improve air movement for comfort.

Commercial buildings have multiple occupants and transient visitors and thus the need for additional precautions, especially in the operation of their air conditioning systems. Hence, it would be prudent for all commercial buildings to limit risk by ventilating the indoor environment with outdoor air as much as possible. As per this document mechanical ventilation and filtration provided by a Central Air conditioning system, can perform this function most effectively compared to simply opening the windows, because they correctly ventilate the space and improve the indoor air quality with prescribed outdoor air filtration.

In the healthcare sector, ISHRAE recommends converting general patient rooms and ICUs into COVID-19 patient areas with specific considerations pertaining to the HVAC systems in use. According to the guideline, the conversion of the rooms would first require changing the room into a non-recirculatory system. This can be achieved by blanking-off the return air vents in the COVID-19 patient rooms. It is important to make sure that the air handling unit has the provision to receive adequate outdoor air supply and the exhaust air from the room is treated as per the methodology recommended.

"While the world continues to fight this global pandemic of COVID-19, we, at ISHRAE, have launched a guidance documents that shall reduce the impact of the virus in residences, offices and hospitals. The documents includes a section for operation and maintenance and safety guidelines for service technicians," said Richie Mittal, President ISHRAE. The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has more than 28,000 HVAC&R professionals and student-members.

ISHRAE operates from 43 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the Society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors. At this time of Lockdown, the wheels of ISHRAE keep turning through online meetings and webinars. ISHRAE's key technical deliveries are Research, Standards, Education and Publications. Visit the official website to be updated.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate 28.2%, record high

Irelands unemployment rate rose to 28.2 at the end of April including those receiving emergency coronavirus jobless benefit, the highest on record and up from just 4.8 before the crisis two months ago, the states statistics office said on F...

Taliban blow up police chief in latest Afghanistan attack

Afghanistans Taliban insurgents killed a provincial police chief and two others in a roadside bomb attack, the local governor said on Friday, in the latest violence hindering a U.S.-brokered peace process. The blast took place late on Thurs...

HI condoles demise of Kodava Hockey Festival co-founder Pandanda Kuttappa

Hockey India on Friday condoled the death of Pandanda Kuttappa, a legendary figure in the region of Coorg and the co-founder of the famous Kodava Hockey Festival. Kuttappa died of old age-related problems on Thursday and is survived by his ...

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for free laptops, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for free laptops, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020