Most Indians expect COVID-19 crisis to end sooner locally than globally

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:41 IST
Indians are more optimistic than people globally with regard to the COVID-19 crisis as most in the country feel that the pandemic will end sooner locally, by May-end or the end of July, a survey has revealed. Nearly half of respondents in India believe the situation will resolve in the country in the next three months, but some think it may take longer, according to the data by London-headquartered global market research and data company Yougov.

Even though some countries have managed to control the spread of coronavirus with no new cases in the last few days, Indians are more likely to believe the COVID-19 crisis will get resolved sooner in India than it will globally, it added. Nearly half (48 per cent) think the pandemic is likely to end in India by end of May or end of July, which is higher than the number of people hoping for the same to happen globally within this time frame (40 per cent). Fewer Indians (32 per cent) think it may take longer (end of August- end of October) till the crisis resolves in India, but the number of people saying this for the situation changing globally is slightly higher- at 36 per cent, the survey has found. Fewer than this, both locally (7 per cent) and globally (10 per cent) think the pandemic may last till the end of the year (end of November- end of December) till it is under control, the survey added.

The survey was done online by YouGov Omnibus among 900 adult respondents in India between April 28 and May 1 through YouGov's panel of over six million people worldwide. The survey further revealed that Indians are most likely to visit public places once local COVID-19 cases are under control, but likely to return to work once the government normalises movement. When asked about returning to normal life, people seem more likely to return to public places such as parks and gardens, college and universities, malls and cinema halls (27 per cent each), and restaurants and hotels (25 per cent) once the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country is under control, it added. Three in 10 (31 per cent) said they would consider visiting their friends and family at their homes under similar circumstances, it added. On the other hand, Indians are more likely to return to their offices or workplace once the government removes restriction on movement (29 per cent). About 23 per cent are willing to take a domestic holiday or a staycation when there is no further spike in cases, but when it comes to travelling internationally, Indians are more likely to do so either when the spread of new cases is controlled globally (21 per cent) or when a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 is widely available (20 per cent).

While the novel coronavirus is one of the greatest health emergencies faced by mankind, it has changed the world for the better in some areas. The biggest positive impact of the virus is believed to be on the environment, with 68 per cent respondents saying that. The virus has also taught mankind to value what they have and a half (50 per cent) think it has helped us appreciate our loved ones and the society, it said. The survey further found that many also believed this crisis may lead to technological advancements (43 per cent), stronger domestic supply chain (35 per cent) and less polarisation within the society (27 per cent). A handful of people (6 per cent), however, believed there will be nothing good coming out of this crisis, it added.

