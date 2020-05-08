Paytm Payments Bank registers a sharp increase in FD during lockdown; crosses Rs 600 crore mark

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said on Friday it has registered a sharp increase in fixed deposits during the lockdown and crossed Rs 600 crore in FD accounts, held with its partner IndusInd Bank

PPBL said it offers its customers to opt for an FD account with its partner bank, allowing them to earn up to seven percent per annum interest

PPBL said in a statement it has already crossed Rs1,000 crore in savings accounts.