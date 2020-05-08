Cain International in pact with Oberoi Group for serviced residences in London

Privately-held real estate investment firm Cain International has signed an agreement with the Oberoi Group for the operation of 23 serviced residences in Mayfair in London. The deal represents the Oberoi Group's debut in Europe, the hotel group said in a statement. Due for completion in 2022, the branded residences at South Audley Street will offer exceptional living at the heart of one of the most attractive and sought-after locations in prime central London, the statement said.

"We are excited to bring The Oberoi brand to London in partnership with Cain International. The iconic building in the heart of Mayfair is a perfect complement to an Oberoi branded property," The Oberoi Group Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said. Founded in 1934, The Oberoi Group owns and operates 33 five-star hotels and luxury resorts across India, Indonesia, Morocco, Mauritius, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.