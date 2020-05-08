Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLC India ropes in former CEA chairman to investigate boiler explosion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:00 IST
NLC India ropes in former CEA chairman to investigate boiler explosion

NLC India on Friday said it has roped in former chairman of Central Electricity Authority A S Bakshi to investigate into the explosion incident that happened at its thermal plant in Neyveli on May 7. Two regular workmen and six contract workers sustained injuries in the boiler explosion at the sixth unit of the Thermal Power Station(TPS)-II. The company has formed a committee to probe into the incident. "The Management has also sought the services of A S Bakshi, Chairman (Retd), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), to investigate into the incident and give his findings," NLC India said in a statement.

The TPS-II is a 1,470 MW facility and has seven 210 MW units currently generating 450 MW power. The statement said that Unit V will be brought back into service on Friday itself. "While Unit IV which was under annual scheduled maintenance will be lighted up today and synchronized within two days," it said. Unit VII is expected to be back in service within a week’s time. All the safety measures are being ensured before resuming the power generation from these units.

The injured workers are under special care and treatment at Kaveri Hospital, Tiruchirapalli, the company said. A team of doctors and officials from NLC India are closely coordinating and monitoring their treatment. NLC India Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar along with the company's functional Directors R Vikraman and Shaji John interacted with the family members of the injured workmen and with the attending doctors at the hospital, through video conference from Neyveli, the company said. He reassured them that the best possible treatment would be extended to the injured workmen and that their families would be fully taken care of..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...

Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing face masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked whether those who...

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed new BMC commissioner

In a major development amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, chief of the citys civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC was replaced on Friday. Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Brihanmumbai Mu...

74 cases registered, over 2,100 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Over 70 cases were registered and 2,193 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police saidAccording to the data shared by the police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020