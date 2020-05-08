Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan says 20 states getting ready for launch of ration card portability from June 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:41 IST
Paswan says 20 states getting ready for launch of ration card portability from June 1

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said as many as 20 states and union territories are getting ready for implementation of the ambitious ration card portability service 'One Nation-One Ration Card' from June 1. Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card. "So far, 17 states and UTs have integrated and three more states Odisha, Mizoram and Nagaland are also getting prepared. Total 20 states/UTs will be ready for the launch of ration card portability from June 1," Paswan told reporters.

Seeding Aadhar details with ration cards and installing point of sale machines at PDS shops are critical for enabling ration card portability, he said. Already, 17 states/UTs have completed this process. These are: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Tripura, Bihar, UP, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Daman and Diu. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said already intra-state ration card portability is being used, but the transactions are not significant. About one crore transactions a month are reported now. Inter-state portability has not yet picked up due to lack of awareness and suspension of biometric machines in view of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"However, the issue has been sorted out with state governments. PDS (public distribution system) shop owners have been asked to keep hand sanitizer which the beneficiary can use, after and before using their finger for biometric identification," Pandey said. State governments have also been asked to create more awareness about the service, which will be made available in 20 states from next month, he added.

There are over 81 crore beneficiaries under NFSA in the country, for subsidised foodgrains of 5 kilo per person at Rs 1-3/kg..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Museum Kolkata sealed after CISF personnel dies of COVID-19

The Indian Museum in Kolkata was sealed on Friday after a CISF officer posted there succumbed to COVID-19, an official said. Thirty-three CISF personnel deployed at the gallerys security unit have been asked to self-quarantine, Indian Museu...

Gujarat: Man thrashes migrant over train tickets

A man was arrested in Surat city of Gujarat on Friday for allegedly beating up a migrant from Jharkhand over booking of train tickets. While opposition Congress claimed that accused Rajesh Verma is a BJP worker, the ruling party denied it.A...

COVID-19: 21 Testing labs operating in Nigeria as Ministry works to drive up demand

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Esagie Ehanire has revealed that 21 Testing Laboratories are now operational nationwide as his Ministry works to drive up demand.The Laboratories in Kano were directed to work in shifts, to reduce the t...

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020