Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Union blacklists 4 African countries including Ghana over money-laundering case

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:17 IST
European Union blacklists 4 African countries including Ghana over money-laundering case
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union has blacklisted four African countries including Ghana over money-laundering concerns as it says their financial transactions require further scrutiny, according to a news report by Ghana Web.

Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe were part of 12 countries placed on the EU's blacklist. The other countries blacklisted are Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Cambodia, Mongolia, and Myanmar.

The blacklisting will have to be approved by the European Parliament in order for it to come into force in October this year.

In a statement, the EU said, "given the coronavirus crisis, the date of application of today's Regulation listing third countries and therefore applying new protective measures only applies as of 1 October 2020. This is to ensure that all stakeholders have time to prepare appropriately. The delisting of countries, however, is not affected by this and will enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal."

The European Union has said that Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Guyana, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia have been taken off the blacklist after addressing the problem in their respective countries.

The EU commission's executive Vice-President, Valdis Dombrovskis also said, "We need to put an end to dirty money infiltrating our financial system. Today we are further bolstering our defenses to fight money laundering and terrorist financing, with a comprehensive and far-reaching Action Plan."

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva urges cooperation to combat pandemic and boost economy

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday said a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for global recovery at a point when it was possible that more adverse scenarios could emerge, depending on the development of...

China says Taiwan's bid to attend key WHO meeting will fail

Taiwan will fail in its bid to join a key meeting of the World Health Organization WHO amid efforts to rein in the novel coronavirus as its efforts are based on politics, not health concerns, China said on Friday.Self-ruled Taiwan has been ...

Aurangabad train mishap: NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt

National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued notices to the Maharashtra state government over mowing down of 16 migrant by a goods train in Aurangabad. Talking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the Commission has directed State Chie...

UP corona count: 66 deaths, 3,214 positive cases till date; 4 dead, 155 infected today

Four more persons died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh while 155 more tested positive for it, taking the total number of pandemic casualty in the state to 66 and the cases of infection to 3,214. One person each died in Jhansi, Gautambudh Nagar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020