Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure stranded labourers reach home, financial aid to unorganised sector workers: BMS to Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:12 IST
Ensure stranded labourers reach home, financial aid to unorganised sector workers: BMS to Shah

Ensure all stranded labourers reach home, give financial assistance to unorganised sector workers affected by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and make arrangements for rehabilitation of Indians returning from the Gulf countries, the RSS-affiliated trade union BMS has urged the Centre on Friday. In a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has flagged the "burning problems" faced by migrant and unorganised sector workers during the lockdown since late March and requested for remedial measures.

"...the assault on employment is deepening. The migrant workers are in bunkers meeting the savage blows. The long drawn lockdown caused closure of activities and also loss of employment," it said and suggested sector-wise measures to the government to alleviate their problems. It said the Centre may follow some of the steps taken by Delhi, Kerala and Telangana in this regard.

"All those who are engaged in any kind of self-employment activities be given help on lines of Delhi, where street-venders, e-rickshaw, auto, and cycle rickshaw pullers are given financial help," it said. Similarly it also demanded financial package for beedi workers on account of work loss due to the lockdown, on the lines of Kerala and Telangana who paid Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 per worker respectively. Delhi, Kerala and Telangana are ruled by non-BJP parties. Kerala is governed by the CPI(M), which is ideologically diametrically opposite to the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS.

Underlining the pain and grief of migrant labourers, BMS said that long-drawn lockdown caused "closure of activities and also loss of employment", and the labourers endured on their own for a fortnight. “But at the month end, their worries for family- wellbeing became paramount concern and the only thought was to go home,” it said in the memorandum.

Transportation should be arranged for migrant labourers who are stranded midway and they reaching their destination should be priority, the BMS said, adding that they should be provided employment once they reach home. The BMS also demanded financial package for beedi workers, fishermen engaged in inland fishing, and those engaged in small time self employment activities such as street vendors, rickshaw pullers and others.

It also suggested government to make necessary arrangement for employment of workers who are returning from the Gulf countries and Malaysia. "Large numbers of NRIs stranded in Gulf countries and in Malaysia are eager to return to India. They are in lakhs. Their livelihood in India is matter of concern. An exhaustive rehabilitation programme needs to be launched. The concerned State will have to get ready just in time," it told the home minister..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB's new central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to demote their 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed from category A to C in the new central contracts, to be given to the players in August. According to details, the Board has al...

Biggest threat to Brazil coronavirus response? President Bolsonaro, says The Lancet

The biggest threat to Brazils ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the countrys president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to British medical journal The Lancet.In an editor...

Lekhpal's child kidnapped in Mathura

Three-year-old son of a revenue official was kidnapped from outside his house in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the forenoon in Parashuram colony under Raya police station limits when the ...

AP govt steps in to allay fears of villagers about fresh leak;death toll put at 12

Rumours of a fresh vapour spread from the LG Polymers plant near here only heightened the fears of people of the five villages around the unit after Thursdays styrene vapour leakage but the government machinery stepped in to assuage their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020