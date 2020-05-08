Eight Roads Management Mauritius I, Bluewater Investment sell Laurus Lab shares worth Rs 613 cr

Eight Roads Management Mauritius I Ltd and Bluewater Investment Ltd on Friday sold shares worth nearly Rs 613 crore in Laurus Labs Ltd through open market transactions. As per bulk deal data on BSE, Eight Roads Management Mauritius I sold over 53.3 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 446.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 237.81 crore. In a separate transaction, Bluewater Investment offloaded 85 lakh scrips at the rate of Rs 441.26 per scrip, with the deal value standing at Rs 375.07 crore. According to the shareholding data for March 2020 quarter, Bluewater Investment is a public shareholder in Laurus Labs and held 19.63 per cent stake in the firm. Shares of Laurus Labs ended at Rs 440.5 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 9.88 per cent.