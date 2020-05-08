European business team wants help desk in UP: Minister

A high-level European delegation on Friday lauded certain recent steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government for labour reforms and suggested setting up of a European business desk in the state, a minister said. The suggestion was made during a video conference by state MSME and export promotion minister Siddharth Nath Singh with members of the European Business Council, which included Ambassadors of Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Latvia. "The participants were of the view that this will send a positive message to investors and they will be easily attracted towards investing in UP," Singh told PTI.

With a view to bringing about a comprehensive improvement in industrialisation, UP has taken up reforms in electronics, warehousing, logistics, pharmaceutical, industrial parks and food processing sectors, he said. The state government has decided to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive the state's economic activities which have come to a grinding halt amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The step is aimed at reviving and boosting various businesses and industries that have more or less come to a halt due to the national lockdown and also to give impetus to industrial and economic activities and create more investment opportunities besides bringing back the existing industry back on track. During the interaction with the team, Singh said that UP has developed a favourable atmosphere to attract global investment under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and is all set to attract investments from across Europe.

Construction of Asia's largest airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district is in full swing and development of 11 smaller airports in the state were being carried out to improve air connectivity, he pointed out. Besides, to improve road connectivity, construction of expressways in the state was in progress.

The minister said that special emphasis was being laid on attracting to Uttar Pradesh those companies which were migrating from China in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. Singh, who is also UP government spokesperson, assured the delegates that whatever important suggestions that have been made by them will be implemented quickly.

The video conference was attended by Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Sven, who suggested an MoU with MSME units of Denmark for technology upgradation of MSME in Uttar Pradesh. An HP India sales representative expressed a desire to set up 3D Printing Center of Excellence in UP. Representatives of companies like Coca-Cola, Dow Chemical International Pvt, IBM India, KPMG India, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic India, PepsiCo and Red Bull also participated in the webinar.