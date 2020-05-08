China should boost U.S. goods purchasing as economy recovers -U.S. Chamber

China should boost U.S. goods purchasing as economy recovers -U.S. ChamberReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:08 IST
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday urged Beijing to sharply increase its purchases of U.S. goods as China's economy recovers from the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying that increased purchases would help both countries and the global economy. "With China's economy approaching a return to normal, we hope China dramatically accelerates its purchases of American products, consistent with the Phase 1 deal, and continues to take steps to further open its economy," said Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the largest U.S. business group.
"That will be good for the U.S., China, and the global economy," he said.
ALSO READ
Supply chain shifts after U.S.-China tensions, pandemic offer chance for Colombia - ambassador
INSIGHT-American quandary: How to secure weapons-grade minerals without China
Three negatives and a positive: problems with coronavirus tests in China
Pompeo renews criticism of China over virus but welcomes supplies
China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 30 a day earlier