Karnataka govt conditionally permits garment units to operate in red zones

Updated: 09-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:45 IST
The Karnataka government has allowed garment units in red zone districts, but outside containment zones, to resume operations with one third of the workforce. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in the May 8 order, said all recognised garment factories having an Importer- Exporter Code (IEC) and those registered with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) can start operations with one third of the total workforce in red zone districts, but outside containment zones.

It said the permission is subject to following of the Standard Operating Procedures. Currently Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural and Mysuru are the red zone districts in the state.

The government had recently allowed certain industrial activities other than in the containment zones to operate, while relaxing the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state. During the earlier phases of lockdown, only those garments involved in the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for front line COVID warriors were allowed to operate.

