Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audit of Lebanon's central bank to include all its transactions - economy minister

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:36 IST
Audit of Lebanon's central bank to include all its transactions - economy minister

The audit of Lebanon's central bank accounts announced last month will include every transaction at the bank, Economy Minister Raoul Nehme said in an interview published on Sunday. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said last month that Lebanon will audit its central bank's accounts in a bid to show transparency after launching debt restructuring talks with creditors.

A forensic auditor "will look into all the transactions" for an understanding of activities at the central bank, the economy minister told the Financial Times newspaper. "Whatever bailouts and so on. Everything that was done", he added.

The forensic audit will be executed by an independent auditing firm, one of the three - KPMG, Kroll and Oliver Wyman - appointed in April, the minister told the newspaper without confirming which of those three will actually run it. A crippling financial crisis that has gripped Lebanon for months saw it default on its hefty foreign-currency debt for the first time and launch restructuring talks in late March.

The economic implications of shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak have further compounded woes in a country with a weakening currency, dwindling reserves and soaring inflation. The prime minister's cabinet has pledged to reshape the crisis-hit Lebanese banking sector and the audit comes as part of the sector's restructuring.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives

INS Jalashwa,carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navys first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown. The first group...

Senior BJD leader & WODC chairman Subhas Chauhan dies

Senior Biju Janata Dal BJD leader and Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council WODC, Subash Chauhan died at a private hospital here on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 54. Chauhan, who was undergoing treatment for live...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,109; cases climb to 62,939

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number ...

Five more people die of coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus, while 381 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the city government said on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the virus tally in the national capital has climbed to 6,923.Between midnight of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020