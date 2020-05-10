Scary look, demonic laughter to frighten people flouting lockdown rules in MP town

Left Menu
10-05-2020
Clad in black embellished clothes, crowned with a golden headgear and wielding a mace, this coal worker disguised as the god of death will be seen frightening the people found flouting lockdown norms in a small mining town. Accompanied by his trusted aide Chitragupt, Yamraj will descend on Parasia town in the Chindwara district of Madhya Pradesh famous for both mining and Pench National Park and take to task all those people found defying the lockdown rules brazenly.

With the social distancing often going for a toss and people not adhering to rules, a group of workers of Coal India arm Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) decided to organise street plays to urge people to guard themselves from the deadly coronavirus. The street plays -- a joint initiative of WCL Pench Area and Parasia police station coordinated by 'MITRA' volunteers of the company -- were performed for two weeks last month, and will resume next week.

Besides Yamraj and Chitragupt, the plays also feature Yamdoot -- agents of the god of death -- as well as a police inspector and a nurse. "Yamraj brings a scary image to mind. People picturise him as a fearsome looking man. So in order to terrify people who are breaking the lockdown rules and not maintaining social distancing, I thought that I should play the god of death," says Mohan Singh Thakur, employed as senior head chainman with WCL.

His colleague Vinod Kumar Mandloi plays the role of Chitragupt, Yamraj’s secretary-cum-accountant who keeps a record of all good and bad deeds of mortals. In this street play, Chitragupt asks Yamraj to give strict punishment to all those not following the lockdown rules as the flouters "fall in the category of sinners".

"With the rapid spread of the virus in our country the situation has become very grim. So through such street plays we can bring awareness among people and do our bit to help defeat COVID-19," Mandloi, who is employed as a tripman with WCL, said. Chitragupt also asks Yamraj to send his messengers Yamdoot disguised as healthcare workers and police personnel to protect people who are following the lockdown rules.

"We have categorised those following rules as holy souls," he explained. The play also conveys to the people the pain the country's frontline warriors like doctors, nurses and policemen are undergoing in these trying times.

With overworked Indian medical professionals facing social stigma over coronavirus, another WCL worker Poonam, through her role of a nurse, tells the public that "these doctors and nurses are no less than a god as they have put their lives at stake to save others." Donning a police uniform, Usha Verma, a security guard with the coal company, makes people realise about the sacrifice being made by all law enforcers. "In this battle against the virus, our policemen have put their lives at stake so that we are safe," says Verma.

According to Vivek Kumar Singh, Deputy Manager (HR), WCL, there was no issue at all during the entire initiative as the local police provided all the support and marched with the team. The artistes, he said, also received overwhelming applause from the residents in every area they covered.

On account of the encouraging response from the people, the artistes will again be seen performing the street plays from Monday, he said. MITRA is a volunteering group of employees of WCL working for the betterment of quality of life, community service and vibrant work culture.

