Microlanders fundraise for PM-CARES Fund with MicroGive - an internal crowdfunding initiative

Bengaluru (Karnataka), May 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Over 600 Microlanders came together in an internal crowdfunding initiative to fundraise for the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support the fight against COVID-19. An employee-driven initiative, the team mustered INR 33.28 Lakhs for the PM-CARES Fund including the company's contribution, that matched contribution made by employees.

"At times like this, not one, but multiple small and large-scale interventions are needed to support the crisis. MicroGive is Microland's employee-first crowdfunding model that supports Microlanders in fulfilling their responsibilities towards their communities," said Karishma Bhuyan, CSR Leader, Microland Ltd. "The crowdfunding was made possible through our award-winning employee engagement mobile app, MicrolandOne, that enables a seamless donation process on a single click for our employees globally," added Bhuyan.

Apart from this financial support, Microland is also working relentlessly at grassroot level with partners by providing relief kits containing essentials like groceries and masks to needy families in an identified set of high-need localities. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)