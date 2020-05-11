Eyeota partners with Equifax to reach highly targeted audiences

Eyeota, a leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced an expansion of a strong, collaborative partnership with Equifax in New Zealand.

Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology business. It's rich marketing data, enhanced by market-leading modelling and segmentation capability enables marketers to reach highly targeted audiences at scale. Advertisers and marketers leverage Equifax data and analytics to drive better campaign results from tighter media budgets.

Marketers can draw on unique financial insights and risk profiles from across the credit-active population to make relevant offers for financial products. This may help advertisers to be more responsible with campaign delivery by avoiding advertising to consumers that may be at risk or not eligible for certain types of credit offers.

"We're excited about what this partnership means for New Zealand marketers," says Equifax New Zealand Managing Director Angus Luffman. "Businesses will be able to capitalise on the expanded targeting options our data and analytics providers and engage with prospective customers who are the right fit. Initial tests have shown that customers can both lift conversion rates and provide an improved onboarding experience for the end consumer.

Our partnership with Eyeota, here in New Zealand, extends on the successful relationships already established in Australia, the UK and US."

Jimmy Aoun, ANZ Business Development Director at Eyeota said, "We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Equifax, a leading privacy-compliant data supplier, to leverage their offline data across four major markets that now includes New Zealand. With their data set, our technology platform and globally consistent onboarding methodology ensure brands and marketers can activate Equifax audiences in an online environment to reach their best future customers."

Eyeota provides an extensive global distribution network of leading data management and data trading platforms, and their audience technology platform's onboarding capabilities let marketers access audience segments built with offline data sets for insights and activation.

Now, with the addition of Equifax NZ's relevant and accurate marketing data on NZ households and consumers, marketers can enhance audience segmentation to accurately target the best online audiences with scale and find consumers with strong affinities for particular brands, products or services.

Partnering with Eyeota also highlights both organisations' focus on providing data with integrity. Eyeota's globally consistent onboarding methodology ensures offline data is activated in a consumer-safe, privacy-compliant and scalable manner, so brands and marketers can use this unique data set with confidence.

Equifax Marketing Services aligns data assets, analytics, technology and integrated marketing capabilities to help marketers find more profitable customers and serves more than 300 clients across the financial, insurance, telecommunications, travel and other industries.