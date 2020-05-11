Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eyeota partners with Equifax to reach highly targeted audiences

Marketers can draw on unique financial insights and risk profiles from across the credit-active population to make relevant offers for financial products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-05-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:39 IST
Eyeota partners with Equifax to reach highly targeted audiences
“We’re excited about what this partnership means for New Zealand marketers,” says Equifax New Zealand Managing Director Angus Luffman. Image Credit: Pixabay

Eyeota, a leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced an expansion of a strong, collaborative partnership with Equifax in New Zealand.

Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology business. It's rich marketing data, enhanced by market-leading modelling and segmentation capability enables marketers to reach highly targeted audiences at scale. Advertisers and marketers leverage Equifax data and analytics to drive better campaign results from tighter media budgets.

Marketers can draw on unique financial insights and risk profiles from across the credit-active population to make relevant offers for financial products. This may help advertisers to be more responsible with campaign delivery by avoiding advertising to consumers that may be at risk or not eligible for certain types of credit offers.

"We're excited about what this partnership means for New Zealand marketers," says Equifax New Zealand Managing Director Angus Luffman. "Businesses will be able to capitalise on the expanded targeting options our data and analytics providers and engage with prospective customers who are the right fit. Initial tests have shown that customers can both lift conversion rates and provide an improved onboarding experience for the end consumer.

Our partnership with Eyeota, here in New Zealand, extends on the successful relationships already established in Australia, the UK and US."

Jimmy Aoun, ANZ Business Development Director at Eyeota said, "We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Equifax, a leading privacy-compliant data supplier, to leverage their offline data across four major markets that now includes New Zealand. With their data set, our technology platform and globally consistent onboarding methodology ensure brands and marketers can activate Equifax audiences in an online environment to reach their best future customers."

Eyeota provides an extensive global distribution network of leading data management and data trading platforms, and their audience technology platform's onboarding capabilities let marketers access audience segments built with offline data sets for insights and activation.

Now, with the addition of Equifax NZ's relevant and accurate marketing data on NZ households and consumers, marketers can enhance audience segmentation to accurately target the best online audiences with scale and find consumers with strong affinities for particular brands, products or services.

Partnering with Eyeota also highlights both organisations' focus on providing data with integrity. Eyeota's globally consistent onboarding methodology ensures offline data is activated in a consumer-safe, privacy-compliant and scalable manner, so brands and marketers can use this unique data set with confidence.

Equifax Marketing Services aligns data assets, analytics, technology and integrated marketing capabilities to help marketers find more profitable customers and serves more than 300 clients across the financial, insurance, telecommunications, travel and other industries.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Unbxd Recognised by Gartner in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2020

SAN MATEO, California, May 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution marks its entry into 2020 with recognition in the Gartner report titled The Gartner Digital Commerce...

Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's

Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded mi...

Coast Guard taps cellphone location data to speed searches

The US Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to quickly locate distressed boaters. The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard access mariners cellphone locations to help rescue crews find them faster. The software is a fr...

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. It reiterated that such patients with requisit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020