Moneycontrol Pro Trail Blazes With 2 Lakh Paid Subscribers, Adds Over 5,000 Subscribers in Single Day

Emerges as the largest and fastest growing financial subscription service in India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Moneycontrol Pro, India’s fastest growing financial subscription service in the business and finance digital news industry has recorded an incredible 2,00,000 active paid subscribers in just over a year. Its subscriber base was 1,50,000 on its first anniversary and in a span of 20 days has added 50,000 subscribers peaking at 5,000 subscribers in one day. Launched in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro provides actionable insights into the stock markets, businesses, industries, economy and offers vital indicators that helps users to make profitable market investments. Commenting on this achievement, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, moneycontrol said “Our continuous growth reflects our team’s hard work and trust that our users have vested on us. With the help of our consumer’s feedback we have enhanced our user interface and strived to provide an unmatched customer experience to our subscribers. Our leading offerings include the ‘Learn’ series where we have laid bare investment principles, styles and financial ratios that help the users to form informed opinions about companies and stocks on their own. We thank our users for trusting us and hope to stand true to their expectations in the times to come.” In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the platform supported investors by identifying early warnings and analyses of the outbreak and its impact on key sectors. It has continually provided its readers with a balanced analysis of where markets could bottom and how they can restructure a bleeding portfolio to make the market alterations advantageous.

“This milestone testifies the unwavering support extended by our audience and motivates us to keep enhancing our services and offerings” added Puneet Singhvi, President - Digital & Corporate Strategy at Network18. Since its inception, Moneycontrol Pro has strived to cater to its users through a slew of premium services that include seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter and a detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events. Marking its anniversary, Moneycontrol Pro introduced plenty exciting benefits worth Rs.20,000 for existing and potential users for a limited period. Presenting a token of gratitude, they also introduced a special offer inviting investors to subscribers at only Re 1 per day, which will be valid till 14th May 2020.

To know more about Moneycontrol Pro, click here – https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php