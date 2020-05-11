Chandigarh University launches Women Empowerment Scholarship Program

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): To mark the celebration of motherhood in every woman on the occasion of International Mother's Day, Chandigarh University Gharuan today announced 'Women Empowerment Scholarship Program' for all its Distance Education programs July-2020 intake. Under the newly introduced scholarship plan, 20 per cent academic scholarship would be offered to all women which include housewives, women working in Government and Private Sector, Anganwadi Workers, Asha Workers, women working in the unorganized sector, drop-out female students for all the distance and online education programs offered by the university.

Currently, Chandigarh University offers five Under-Graduate and five Post-Graduate programs in the field of Commerce, Management, IT, Humanities and Tourism through Distance Education mode. "It is rightly said that when you educate a man, you educate an individual but when you educate women, you educate a nation and we are offering academic scholarships to encourage more women to continue with their higher education who could not do so due to one reason or the other," Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University while giving details about the Empowering Women scholarship plan.

"Women representation at the top positions in Government and Private sector in India is merely 6 per cent which can be attributed to the high drop-out rate prevalent in females," Sandhu added. "The female population accounts for 49 per cent of the country's total population while the number of women pursuing graduation is merely 58 per cent which further drops to 47 per cent at the Post-Graduation level. As a result, the percentage of working women accounts for 22 per cent of India's total workforce," Sandhu further added.

"Online Education means 'Education Anywhere Anytime and Anyone' and it seems to be the best alternative for women who are either working or a housewife as they can continue to pursue higher education along with their normal routine," said Dr SS Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University. "Currently the admissions for July 2020 intake is underway and we appeal to women from all the sections of the society to take advantage of the scholarship policy announced by the university and be a part of the initiative and contribute in building New India," added Dr Sehgal.

The students can apply online for the Women Empower Scholarship Program at www.cuidol.in. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)