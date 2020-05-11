Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIMB ranked among top 50 global B-schools in executive education

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:49 IST
IIMB ranked among top 50 global B-schools in executive education

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) said it has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools, for the second year in succession, in the Financial Times Executive Education 2020 Rankings, released on Monday. IIMB said in a statement it is the only management school from India to feature in this prestigious global list of executive education providers.

The Financial Times announced its annual list of top 85 B-schools for custom programmes, top 75 B- schools for open programmes and a combined ranking for the Top 50 providers of executive education (open plus custom programmes). In this list, IIMB is ranked 45th in the combined ranking categories, 52nd in the custom, and 55th in the open programmes, the statement said.

Participating schools are rated on several parameters by organisations that commission executive education courses (for custom programmes), by participants of courses (for open programmes), and on the data reported by the Business schools. Parameters include course design, faculty, teaching methods and facilities, it was stated.

Madan Mohan Raj, Chief Programme Officer, Executive Education Programmes, IIMB, said: "The design and delivery of programmes, be they open or custom, aligned to the needs of the individual or the organisation, is the key differentiator for our success."PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued Standard Operating Protocol SOP to facilitate the movement of persons by train.Movement of passengers to fro and entry at the railway station would be permitted only on the confirmed e-ticket. ...

Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Chhetri, follow his work ethic

Legendary IM Vijayan has called on young and aspiring footballers to follow in the footsteps of national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who according to him is a symbol of dedication and resolve . Vijayan, who turned 51 last month, lauded Chhe...

7 booked for violating lockdown norms in Shamli

Six youths have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms and playing cricket in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayA drone camera captured the six playing cricket in a hotspot area on Sunday, following which a ca...

Two narco smugglers arrested, heroin recovered by police in Jammu

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after heroin was recovered from them in Jammu city on Monday, an official said. A police team of Janipur was on patrolling duty at Upper Paloura when it came across a car&#160;parked on a road si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020