HDB Financial Services sacks about 150 employees

HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial arm of HDFC Group, has sacked about 150 employees during the lockdown, a development which the company said involves a minuscule number of employees and has nothing do with the current economic situation. However, many of these employees came out on social media platforms against the firing while alleging that HDB Financial Services asked them to resign with immediate effect or face termination.

The company left them to fend for themselves when there is practically no scope of finding a new job in the middle of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sacked employees alleged. When contacted, HDFC Bank, the parent company of HDB Financial Services, said those resorting to Twitter were a set of disgruntled employees who were being watched for their performances and were intimated well in advance about the same as also there were some ethical issues.

PTI spoke to some of the sacked employees who said it is unethical on part of the company to ask them to leave without any prior notice or anything when it is practically impossible to find a new job. HDFC Bank in a statement said, "What we are seeing is an attempt by a handful of disgruntled employees to take advantage of the current situation. This involves a minuscule number of employees out of the total 1 lakh+ and has nothing to do with the ongoing lockdown or the resulting economic situation." "We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we, as a group, take pride in being a responsible employer and will do nothing to let that pride diminish. It's pertinent to add here that employee count at HDB actually increased by 15,794 from 93,373 as on March 31, 2019, to 1,09,167 by March 31, 2020," HDFC Bank added further.

When contacted, several sacked employees said that they received calls from their senior management as well as the HR, informing that their services were no longer needed and that they must put in their papers with immediate effect or face termination. "I have been working from home since the lockdown and have been punching in my attendance online regularly, however, the HR has not recognised the same. I will not resign from my job... I have asked the company to send me a termination letter, citing the reason, if they wish to do so," said an employee posted at Delhi circle.

Some employees claimed on Twitter that as many as 5,000 people have been axed since the lockdown has been imposed. Another person in a mail to his seniors alleged that the company has targeted only junior-level employees who earn up to Rs 20,000 a month and are being harassed to resign.

Sacked employees tagged Twitter accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the microblogging site, seeking immediate intervention as the government has already asked employers not to take jobs from people during the lockdown period. Notably, economic activity and the growth have come to a halt across the globe as the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors to the extent possible.

An HDFC spokesperson said the sacking of people has nothing to do with the pandemic-driven lockdown and these people were already under the scanner for their performance. "It is a regular exercise as part of the annual performance review. The employees were paid fully until the last two months of March and April. They will be paid accordingly as full and final settlement also," said the spokesperson.

HDFC Bank held 95.53 per cent shares in HDB Financial Services as on March 31, 2019, according to the annual report of HDB Financial Services. The company offers secured and unsecured consumer, vehicle, asset finance, and enterprise business loans, among others. It also earns fee-based income and is engaged in selling of insurance products as well.

HDB Financial Services had reported a profit of Rs 1,153 crore in 2018-19 against Rs 933 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenues were at Rs 8,725 crore in FY2019 against Rs 7,027 crore in the previous year. The company's assets under management stood at Rs 55,425.16 crore as on March 31, 2019, the annual report showed.