Volkswagen India launches BSVI-compliant limited editions of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched BSVI compliant limited 'TSI Edition' of its Polo and Vento models priced at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh, respectively

The limited edition is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine mated to a new six-speed manual transmission, generates peak power of 110 PS and provides a fuel efficiency of 18.24 kmpl on Polo and 17.69 kmpl on Vento (as per Automotive Research Association of India), the company said in a statement

Commenting on the launch, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said, “Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers." The Polo and Vento have been amongst the best-selling cars from the Volkswagen stable since their introduction in India, and the brand recently introduced the BSVI line-up across the two car lines. The limited TSI Edition of both the car lines are available at a special offer price to the customers, the company added.