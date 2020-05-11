Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen India launches BSVI-compliant limited editions of Polo, Vento

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:53 IST
Volkswagen India launches BSVI-compliant limited editions of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched BSVI compliant limited 'TSI Edition' of its Polo and Vento models priced at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh, respectively

The limited edition is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine mated to a new six-speed manual transmission, generates peak power of 110 PS and provides a fuel efficiency of 18.24 kmpl on Polo and 17.69 kmpl on Vento (as per Automotive Research Association of India), the company said in a statement

Commenting on the launch, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said, “Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers." The Polo and Vento have been amongst the best-selling cars from the Volkswagen stable since their introduction in India, and the brand recently introduced the BSVI line-up across the two car lines. The limited TSI Edition of both the car lines are available at a special offer price to the customers, the company added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.Coronavirus cases in the energy producing region had initially been linked...

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this: PM Modi.

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this PM Modi....

Authorities at loss of words over German national living at Delhi airport since lockdown imposition

By Ashoke Raj A German national has been living in the international transit area at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for almost 54 days after he got stuck due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.The authorities concerned ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020