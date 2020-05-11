Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Govt constitutes task force to woo MNCs looking to relocate from China

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:03 IST
Karnataka Govt constitutes task force to woo MNCs looking to relocate from China

The Karnataka Government on Monday constituted a Special Investment Promotion Task Force to woo disenchanted multinational companies looking to shift their manufacturing bases from China. Commerce and Industries Department's Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta said following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a pushback against China by several countries.

"Rising labour costs, shortages of workforce, a trade war with the United States, the rise of manufacturing hubs in South-East Asia and now a pandemic that originated on its mainland...China may not be able to retain its position as the world's largest factory in the post Covid global economic order," he said. This is an opportunity for India to attract them here, bringing with their investments both jobs as well as a transfer of technologies.

India stands a good chance to emerge as a reliable substitute, given its congenial landscape for manufacturing as well as its vast consumer market, a Karnataka Government Order said. For attracting investments and looking to woo disenchanted multinational companies considering shifting manufacturing bases away from China in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, there is a need to constitute a Special Investment Promotion Task Force under the Chief Secretary's chairmanship to attract investments into the state, it said.

The panel would also have nominees or representatives from trade promotion organisations of Japan, Korea, Taiwan, as also US, French, Singapore and German companies, among others. The task force would identify sectors in which Karnataka can attract investment due to relocation from other countries post COVID, formulate special incentive package and "facilitations" which need to be provided to attract these investments.

It would also identify key infrastructure projects, including dedicated industrial township that needs to be undertaken or expedited to attract investments, measures to fast-track clearances to promote these investments, and recommend outreach activities and brand building to position Karnataka as an attractive investment destination. In recent days,Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar held consultations with industrialists such as co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys Ltd, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Chairman of early-stage startup accelerator and venture fund Axilor Ventures Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan to fine-tune the State s outreach push.

Shettar also held interactions with industry bodies, including Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association. The Minister told PTI that industrialists who took part in the deliberations suggested to the Government to focus on ease of doing business and improving the single window clearance system for approvals.

To boost the industry sentiment in the state, they also stressed the need on easing land acquisition regulations, and leveraging the knowledge base of Bengaluru to promote technology-based manufacturing, according to an Industry Department official. "Given the interest shown by some companies in moving their manufacturing bases out of China, the industry leaders recommended that State Government identify a target list of 100 firms to reach out to for attracting to the State, and work out a strategy to bring them to Karnataka", the official said.

The industry leaders assured cooperation from the private sector in reaching out to and facilitating interactions with CEOs of these companies. Shettar said restrictions on acquisition of agriculture land for starting industries have now been relaxed with the passage of an amendment to the land reforms act in the recent Legislature session.

This would facilitate immediate land allotment to industries, he added. Secretary General of industry body ASSOCHAM, Deepak Sood, told PTI recently that there is a broader consensus that the global manufacturing supply chain would be more spread than concentrated in major economies like China.

"If India comes out of the present crisis with minimum of impact, we can be the destination of choice for the global manufacturing giants in different sectors like electronics, computer hardware, pharmaceuticals, including medical devices, automobile, including components and other engineering products," Sood had said. Gopalakrishnan, also co-founder of Infosys and former CII President, said India has to target companies which have operations in China, reach out to them, understand what their needs are and hold discussions with them.

"We have to make sure that their requirements are addressed, be it with regard to land, office space, faster approvals, and some concessions on local taxes. It depends on the businesses that the companies are in, and if we are able to respond to those requests, I think we will be able to attract them", he told PTI.

All states will compete for this business (foreign investment), Gopalakrishnan added..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.Coronavirus cases in the energy producing region had initially been linked...

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this: PM Modi.

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this PM Modi....

Authorities at loss of words over German national living at Delhi airport since lockdown imposition

By Ashoke Raj A German national has been living in the international transit area at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for almost 54 days after he got stuck due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.The authorities concerned ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020