Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media, entertainment sector revenue could take 16 pc hit in FY21: Crisil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:08 IST
Media, entertainment sector revenue could take 16 pc hit in FY21: Crisil

The media and entertainment sector is expected to witness 16 per cent decline in revenue for FY21, due to fall in advertisement and subscription income in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, rating agency Crisil said. The industry would take a hit of around 18 per cent in revenue from advertisement that accounts for nearly 45 per cent of total income, while the subscription earning that contributes 55 per cent will be relatively resilient with a likely decline of 14 per cent, Crisil said in a report.

Overall, the industry is expected to have a turnover of around Rs 1.3 lakh crore this fiscal, it added. "The ongoing economic slowdown, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to cull Indian media and entertainment industry's revenue by 16 per cent – or Rs 25,000 crore – to Rs 1.3 lakh crore this fiscal," it said.

In FY20, the media and entertainment industry is expected to have a revenue of Rs 1.55 lakh crore with a CAGR growth of 9 per cent, while in FY19, it had reported almost 10 per cent growth to Rs 1.42 lakh crore. "The sharp drop in revenues will impair the debt metrics of the industry, while balance sheet strength and time to recovery will determine the overall impact on credit profiles," the rating agency said in a statement.

While advertisement revenue, which correlates strongly with economic growth, will take a hit as India's GDP growth hurtles towards a multi-decade low this fiscal owing to the extended lockdown to contain the pandemic, it said, adding that "weak economic conditions had kept advertisement revenue muted even last fiscal". "The overall revenue loss of Rs 25,000 crore for the industry will translate to significantly lower profits for companies despite cost-cutting measures," it added.

The analysis is based on 78 media and entertainment companies rated by Crisil, it added. "Overall ad revenue will plummet 18 per cent this fiscal, with the impact varying across segments. In digital, it will continue to grow but at a slower pace. All the traditional segments – television (TV), print, radio, out-of-home media, and films, in the order of impact from low to high – will see a significant decline," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Sachin Gupta said.

TV, print and digital are the top three segments in terms of advertisement revenue. The resilience of the digital segment is driven by increasing use of devices and applications.

"For TV, impact on ad revenue will also be because of lack of new content on popular channels and postponement of major sporting events such as the Indian Premier League. For newspapers, longer recovery time for key advertiser-industries such as automobiles, real estate and e-commerce would keep ad spend muted," it said. The top three segments for subscription revenue are TV, print and cinema, of which, TV continues to be healthy even during the lockdown.

Newspapers have faced distribution challenges in certain areas leading to a temporary blip in the circulation revenue. But a sharp fall in box office collections will curtail subscription revenue, it added. "Given the sharp reduction in revenues, debt protection metrics will certainly weaken this fiscal for media and entertainment companies. The large ones will surmount the stress given their ample liquidity and strong financials. But smaller players could see a sharp impact on their credit profiles as revenues decline and liquidity gets squeezed," Crisil Ratings Director Nitesh Jain.

Multiplexes that have had strong credit profiles will see credit pressure aggravating because of longer road to recovery, he added..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.Coronavirus cases in the energy producing region had initially been linked...

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this: PM Modi.

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this PM Modi....

Authorities at loss of words over German national living at Delhi airport since lockdown imposition

By Ashoke Raj A German national has been living in the international transit area at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here for almost 54 days after he got stuck due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.The authorities concerned ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020