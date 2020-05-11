Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.

"A little further out, we can have both positive effects on inflation from the demand side ... and from the supply side at the same time as these negative effects of energy prices fall out," Jansson said in a speech.

"So you cannot at all exclude the possibility that inflation will rise quite a lot in the longer term and that it exceeds the previous path we had for the development of inflation before the crisis."