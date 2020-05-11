Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Federal Life Insurance reports Rs 148 cr profit for FY20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:55 IST
IDBI Federal Life Insurance reports Rs 148 cr profit for FY20

Private life insurer IDBI Federal Life Insurance on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 133 crore in 2018-19. The company's total premium declined by 4.65 per cent to Rs 1,843 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1,933 crore in 2018-19.

"While FY20 has been a challenging year for the organisation, we have taken a number of steps to steady the course. We focused on growing our distribution footprint primarily through our proprietary channels, while continuing to strengthen bottom line parameters such as persistency, costs, surrenders, claims, PAT and solvency margin," the company's managing director and CEO Vighnesh Shahane, said in a release. Renewal premium grew by 14 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore as against Rs 1,126 crore in 2018-19.

Its solvency ratio stood at 298 per cent compared with 334 per cent in 2018-19. The 13th month persistency stood at 83 per cent in FY20.

Shahane said the company will continue to ramp up its distribution channels, while looking at further leveraging the relationship with our bancassurance partners..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Resuming operations with 25 pc production capacity: Realme

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday said it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of production capacity after receiving nod from the Uttar Pradesh government to reopen its facility in Greater Noida. The company, which launched a new Narzo ...

MP: Police launch 'FIR at doorstep' scheme on pilot basis

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The FIR Aapke Dwar FIR at your doorstep is a pilot project unde...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020