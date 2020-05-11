Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala-based Meditrina Hospitals scouts for PE funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:50 IST
Kerala-based Meditrina Hospitals scouts for PE funds

Matrix Partners-backed Meditrina Hospitals, run by globally acclaimed interventional cardiologist Prathap Kumar, is looking for new investors to upgrade and expand cath labs that are operated through public private partnerships. Kumar pioneered setting up cath labs through PPP (public private partnership) model.

Kollam-based Meditrina Hospitals is the third largest in terms of angioplasties done annually in the country. It has cath labs in Kerala, Haryana, Jharkhand, Telangana and Maldives. These facilities have a total of 600 beds. "Global PE major Matrix Partners owns 34 per cent since the past five years. I am not averse to selling some of my personal holding to a financial investor. The funds will be used to expand the PPP model cath labs across the country," Kumar, CMD of the group, told PTI from Kollam.

Kumar and his family own 64 per cent in Meditrina Hospitals set up in 2009 and 2 per cent shareholding is with celebrated Italian cardiologist Imad Sheiban who was his professor and mentor. Amid coronavirus pandemic, it expects to close FY21 with a marginal growth in turnover at Rs 170 crore, up from Rs 150 crore in FY20.

With more than 1 lakh angioplasty procedures conducted annually, Meditrina is the third largest after Apollo and Fortis, Kumar said. He also claimed that his facility charges only Rs 56,000 for a surgery, which is cheaper than the rate of Rs 75,000 under the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Kumar, who is a votary of PPP model, said that as against an annual demand for 1 crore cardiac surgeries, hospitals can undertake only around 7 lakh angioplasties now. Each cath lab costs around Rs 8 crore and to set up one on a standalone basis, the cost would be at least Rs 100 crore, Kumar said.

According to him, the biggest saving is that he does not invest in the building and the infrastructure, except the medical equipment. Also, overall salaries are lower with a doctor getting around Rs 3 lakh a month, he added. He has a DM degree in cardiology from the Turin University Hospital, Italy.

With COVID-19 pandemic realigning hospital cost structure, experts feel healthcare chains, which bet on low-cost and with potential to scale up, will attract money. "PPP models in cardiology are gaining popularity because of their lower cost. While PPP model has the potential to attract PE funds, their scalability and sustainability will be the key for investment-driver," Mahesh Singhi, founder of Mumbai-based investment bank Singhi Advisors, said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show specific and concrete direction on the ongoing lockdown. During his interaction via video conferencing with the PM who chaired a COVID-19 strat...

Nippon Foundation decides to donate for coronavirus crisis

Amid coronavirus crisis, the collapse of the medical system is a big problem. In such a scenario, Japans The Nippon Foundation has declared to prepare huge temporary medical treatment facility, which will be built-in Museum of Maritime and ...

Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 2115 hours SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman says India should tour Australia Mumbai, May 11 PTI Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the BCCI should behave like a statesm...

WB Doctors' Forum writes to Chief Secy, express concern over health workers testing COVID-19 positive

The West Bengal Doctors Forum on Monday wrote to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha expressing concern regarding healthcare workers testing positive in large numbers in the state and said that all in-patient department patients IPD need to be tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020