Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt likely to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers post lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:50 IST
Govt likely to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers post lockdown

The Centre is likely to make it mandatory for people to have Aarogya Setu mobile application installed in their phones while taking a flight post-lockdown, officials said on Monday. "Preliminary discussions regarding making this app mandatory for air passengers have been done with the airlines," the government officials noted, adding that the Civil Aviation Ministry is yet to take a decision in this regard.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms. The app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history. It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

"If the proposal is approved in the Aviation ministry, passengers who do not have the app on their phone would not be allowed to board their flight," the officials noted. The third phase of coronavirus-triggered lockdown will end on May 17. The government is yet to take a decision regarding resumption of commercial passenger flight services. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 67,100 people and killed over 2,200 till now in the country.

All commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League gets go-ahead for June 1 return

Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in England. Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the footb...

Jamie Dornan's makeover time with his daughters took a hilarious turn

It seems like Irish actor Jamie Dornans dress-up time with his daughters did not go as planned. According to ENews, the 50 Shades of Grey star gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that his daughters 6-year-old Dulcie and 4-year-old El...

Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show specific and concrete direction on the ongoing lockdown. During his interaction via video conferencing with the PM who chaired a COVID-19 strat...

Nippon Foundation decides to donate for coronavirus crisis

Amid coronavirus crisis, the collapse of the medical system is a big problem. In such a scenario, Japans The Nippon Foundation has declared to prepare huge temporary medical treatment facility, which will be built-in Museum of Maritime and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020